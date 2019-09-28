Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 3,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dana by 722.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 842,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,602,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after purchasing an additional 825,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.