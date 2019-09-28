Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 36,700 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 185,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,224.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $57,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,792.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 5,515,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,623,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

