Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $214,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $5,784,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.17. 103,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,634.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Bank of America downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

