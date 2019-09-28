Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 8,132 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RLI by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RLI by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $94.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.76.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. RLI had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RLI’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.79 per share, with a total value of $90,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

