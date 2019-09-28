Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.66. 7,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,546. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $855.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Blystone acquired 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

