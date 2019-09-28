Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 13,127 Shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMF opened at $25.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

