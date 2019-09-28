Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

