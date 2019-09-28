Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 4,528 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 477,914.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 425,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after buying an additional 425,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $182.83 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $134.75 and a 12-month high of $188.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $177.64.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

