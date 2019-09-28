Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 18.99% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLGR opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

