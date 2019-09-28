Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $863,000 in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 276,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 112.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,061 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 186,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.83 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.