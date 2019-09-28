Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.59% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO opened at $25.70 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

