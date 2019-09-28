Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5,562.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $110,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $125,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.32%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

