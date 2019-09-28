Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 102,112 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,112 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 257,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 558,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,194 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,850,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 522,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0731 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.