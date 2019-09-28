Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 9,306 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,178,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 202.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 504,331 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 756.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 294,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,626,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 263,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.