Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $489,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 904,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 799,056 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 666,665 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

