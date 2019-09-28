Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCMD. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 259,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,813. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $852.99 million, a P/E ratio of 105.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $116,482.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $220,389.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,798 shares of company stock worth $2,522,401. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

