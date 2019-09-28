Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $61.01, 2,013,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,668,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 308,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $21,679,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,568. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.