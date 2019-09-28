Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Target were worth $46,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 23.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 327,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 25.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Target by 7.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Target by 77.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 53.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.97.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,989. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

