Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 32,490 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 3.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,978 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,451,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $275,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.16. 2,331,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $203.92. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $161.82 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

