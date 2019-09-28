Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 2.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.06. 510,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day moving average is $212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

