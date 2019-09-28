Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,593. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.30. 7,798,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,476,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

