Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 58,656 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,656 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after buying an additional 173,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,856,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,336. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.31. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

