Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 8,435 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of LivaNova worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after purchasing an additional 378,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,136,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,117,325. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

LIVN stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 437,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,913. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $126.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

