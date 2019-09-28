TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Paypal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 32.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 14.1% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

