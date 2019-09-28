TCTC Holdings LLC Has $18.21 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,612,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,386. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

