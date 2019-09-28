TCTC Holdings LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Western Union worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in The Western Union by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $23.05. 9,269,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $740,484.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $93,015.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,788 shares of company stock worth $2,003,068. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

