TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. 10,130,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,299,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $120.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

