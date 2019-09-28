TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Target by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 29,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Target by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.12. 3,171,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.97.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

