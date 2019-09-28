TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 17,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,704. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

