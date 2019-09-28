TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apache by 22.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,385,000 after buying an additional 160,738 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apache by 66.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apache by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

