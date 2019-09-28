TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 12,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 72.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,862,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,728 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 92.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,007 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 77.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,828,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 152.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,518,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,070,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 821,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 6,064,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

