TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.60 Million

Analysts expect that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $33.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $30.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $133.80 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $148.60 million, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $150.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 149,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,192. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $651.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

In other TechTarget news, insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,669.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,484 shares of company stock worth $3,837,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 306,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

