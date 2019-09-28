Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2,014.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,094,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,219 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:TGP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.13. 154,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.49. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.