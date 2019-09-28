Tekne Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 11.7% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,188,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $422.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.28. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

