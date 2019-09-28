Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of TEO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 164,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,588. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $94,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEO shares. Scotiabank upgraded Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Telecom Argentina currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

