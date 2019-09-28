Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

TELNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets cut Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telenor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

