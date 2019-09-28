Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.75% of Terreno Realty worth $88,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $646,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 20.4% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 262,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 170,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $51.26 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 36.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

