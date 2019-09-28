The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

ENSG opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $149,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

