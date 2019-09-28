TheStreet Lowers BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

Shares of BOSC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 2.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.