THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $797,438.00

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. THETA has a market cap of $77.48 million and $797,438.00 worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, Huobi, OKEx and Bithumb. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.05392941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Fatbtc, Huobi, Bithumb, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Coinbit and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

