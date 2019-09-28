THORChain Market Cap Achieves $929,126.00 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $929,126.00 and approximately $299,300.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00193031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01033322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090000 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 984,552,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,806,605 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

