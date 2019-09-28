ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sells $33,210.00 in Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 810,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $33,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,987,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,497.14.

CNSX:IDK remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Get ThreeD Capital alerts:

ThreeD Capital Company Profile

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.