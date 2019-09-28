TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) will post sales of $149.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TiVo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.75 million. TiVo reported sales of $164.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TiVo will report full-year sales of $656.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $659.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $676.25 million, with estimates ranging from $674.59 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.48 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 52.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

TIVO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 897,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,094. TiVo has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TiVo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 238,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TiVo in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in TiVo by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TiVo by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TiVo by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

