TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Update

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TMSR stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TMSR has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

