Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $562,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,795,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after buying an additional 1,604,139 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 546,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.