Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 46,060 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 7.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,387,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,876,000 after buying an additional 1,200,391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,089,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,874,000 after buying an additional 1,320,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Enbridge by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,006,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,753,000 after buying an additional 833,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,535,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,587,000 after buying an additional 103,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,243,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,386,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,685,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,161. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.559 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

