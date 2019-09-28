Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 51 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of WEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,223,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 211,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,214,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.83. The company had a trading volume of 154,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.11. WEX Inc has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.49 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

