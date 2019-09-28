Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Northwest Natural worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $18,563,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

