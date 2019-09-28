Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,221,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,034. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The firm has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

