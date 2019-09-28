Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 210.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 9.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,071. StoneCo Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.